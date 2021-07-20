Adelaide is the latest Australian city to impose a curfew.

As the largely unvaccinated nation fights to contain a quickly growing coronavirus outbreak, Adelaide will become the latest in a succession of Australian cities to lock down on Tuesday.

After five local cases were discovered, the state of South Australia, whose capital is Adelaide, announced that it would lock down alongside Sydney and Melbourne.

More than 14 million Australians have been ordered to stay at home as a result of the decision.

“South Australia goes into lockdown at 6 p.m. tonight,” state leader Steven Marshall stated from Adelaide, implying that the restrictions would last at least seven days.

“We despise having to impose these limitations, but we believe we only have one chance to get this right.”

Currently, only 11% of Australia’s 25 million people are vaccinated. However, extensive community transmission had been kept at bay until recently.

Authorities have been fighting an epidemic of the fast-spreading Delta variety for the past month, which began after an overseas flight crew infected a Sydney driver.

Since then, the virus has spread over state lines, resulting in an estimated 100 new cases every day across the huge island nation.

A lockdown in Sydney, now in its fourth week, has slowed the virus’s spread but has failed to stop new infections.

With 78 additional infections recorded on Tuesday, the Sydney outbreak has swelled to 1,418 patients.

Residents are only allowed to leave the house for exercise, shopping, or a few other specific purposes.

Meanwhile, police in Melbourne said on Tuesday that a five-day lockdown, which was set to end on Tuesday, will be extended for at least another seven days.

Authorities in Queensland are also on high alert after a lady who visited a number of tourist attractions tested positive for the virus.