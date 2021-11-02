Actors need gun safety training, according to Brandon Lee’s sister.

Shannon Lee, whose brother, Brandon Lee, was murdered in an unintentional shooting on a movie set, said on Monday that actors who use firearms on set should be schooled in safety protocols.

For people working in the film industry, such training, according to Lee, the daughter of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, might be a life or death situation.

“I believe that obligatory gun safety training for actors should be enforced,” Lee told AFP at the Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles.

“As well as to ensure the safety of others,” she continued.

Lee called the present gun safety scenario “frustrating,” referring to Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last month.

During the filming of “Rust,” Hutchins was killed when Baldwin fired a gun that the film’s assistant director had assured him was “cold,” meaning it didn’t contain a live cartridge in the chamber.

Dave Halls, the assistant director, has already admitted to detectives that he did not thoroughly inspect the rifle before declaring it safe.

“It shouldn’t happen again,” Lee remarked, referring to his brother Brandon, who was killed in 1993 while filming “The Crow” at the age of 28.

Michael Massee, who fired the rifle that killed her brother and died of cancer in 2016, said Lee never interacted with him.

“I felt bad for Michael Massee, truly bad for him, because it’s a terrible thing to kill someone else. I also have sympathy for Alec Baldwin “she stated

She told Baldwin to take care of himself after such a horrific event and not to feel compelled to speak to the press.

“What he’s going through is incredibly tough, and he has to take care of himself,” she said.

On Saturday, the 63-year-old actor broke his silence regarding the event, telling reporters that police had advised him not to discuss the probe.

It was a “one in a trillion” accident, he said.