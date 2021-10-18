Activists in Tibet disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics Flame Ceremony.

At the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Greece on Monday, activists seized the focus by unfurling a Tibetan flag and a banner that said “no genocide” at the Games.

During a ceremony in Olympia attended by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and several dozen dignitaries, including Chinese officials, the demonstrators raised the flag and banner.

Before detaining activists who had appeared in the ruins of the Ancient Olympic site, Greek police compelled them to take down the flag and banner.

The event, which occurred a day after three Tibet activists staged a protest at the Acropolis in Athens calling for a boycott of next year’s Olympics, highlights the difficulties that the first Olympics held in China since the 2008 Beijing Summer Games will confront.

Tibet has alternated between independence and Chinese domination throughout the centuries. In 1951, China “peacefully freed” the rocky plateau, bringing infrastructure and education to the hitherto undeveloped province.

Many exiled Tibetans, meanwhile, accuse China’s central government of religious repression, torture, and cultural erosion.

Chemi Lhamo, Jason Leith, and Fern MacDougal were the demonstrators, according to a representative for the London-based Free Tibet organization.

“Because the International Olympic Committee has continually prioritized profit over Olympic ideals, it is up to nations around the world to take action and withdraw their teams from the Beijing 2022 Olympics.” According to Free Tibet, Tibetan protests around the 2008 Beijing Olympics resulted in a crackdown that “rendered it the least free location in the world.”

“The Chinese government’s response to recent UK sanctions demonstrates that it is sensitive to symbolic measures that undermine its efforts to provide a bright picture of life under its rule.” “A complete boycott of these Games will send a strong message to the world that the world will no longer stand by as China’s leadership accelerates its human rights atrocities,” he continued.

The Olympic flame was ignited in the ruins of the old Temple of Hera, the cradle of the Ancient Games, by the sun’s rays, as is customary.

In a speech, Bach stated, “Beijing will go down in history as the first city to host both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.”

“The Olympic Games will not be able to address all of the world’s problems.” They do, however, set an example for a society where everyone is respectful of one another. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.