Activists in Hong Kong are accused of inciting a poll boycott.

Hong Kong has issued arrest warrants for five foreign activists accused of encouraging voters to boycott Sunday’s legislative elections, which are the first to be held under Beijing’s “patriots only” guidelines.

Voters in the Chinese financial center will choose new legislators under new regulations that have reduced the number of directly elected seats in the legislature from 90 to 20.

Most of the city’s traditional pro-democracy opponents have been imprisoned, forbidden from running, refused to participate, or left abroad.

During a video conference earlier this month, authorities accused Nathan Law, a British campaigner, of inciting people to boycott the vote.

In Hong Kong, it is not illegal to cast spoiled ballots or not vote, but it is now criminal to push people to boycott or cast invalid ballots.

Offenders might face a three-year prison sentence and a fine of HK$200,000 ($25,600).

Sunny Cheung, Timothy Lee, Carmen Lau, and Kawai Lee were all mentioned on the arrest warrants, however they have all fled Hong Kong.

On Thursday, the group allegedly held a webcast on social media in which they allegedly urged voters to stay home.

Authorities also referenced Cheung’s social media posts, which he made while requesting asylum in the United States.

Hong Kongers should not “endorse the dictatorial rule and let the regime pursue a pseudo-democratic cover,” Cheung previously told AFP.

Similar arrest orders were issued by Hong Kong last month for two other foreign campaigners, including former lawmaker Ted Hui.

A total of ten persons have been arrested in the city, with two of them being legally charged.

The anti-corruption office in Hong Kong said investigations were ongoing and that it will continue to take stern enforcement measures.

Last week, Law was invited to speak at a US-hosted summit in which President Joe Biden welcomed officials from over 100 countries to further the cause of democracy.

Hong Kong officials condemned his remarks at the meeting, but they were not mentioned in the arrest orders.

Beijing claims that Hong Kong’s new voting system would put the city back on track after two years of massive and frequently violent democracy rallies.

Critics argue that since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, China has effectively prohibited opposition politics and has broken agreements to safeguard the city’s freedom and autonomy.