Activists in Austria are outraged at the trial of a corruption “informer.”

In a drug trafficking case that campaigners claim is being used to silence him, a private detective who helped engineer a scandal that brought down the Austrian government went on trial on Wednesday.

When a secretly shot video showed vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache purporting to offer public contracts to a lady posing as the niece of a Russian oligarch in exchange for aid with his far-right party’s campaign surfaced in 2019, the coalition government collapsed.

Julian Hessenthaler, a private investigator, told a parliamentary investigation earlier this year that he came up with the idea for the video, which was shot in 2017 on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Hessenthaler was detained in Berlin in December of last year and extradited to Austria on suspicion of selling over a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine in 2017 and 2018.

The 40-year-old rejects the charge, which has a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison, and went on trial in Sankt Poelten, west of Vienna, on Wednesday.

His lawyer, Oliver Scherbaum, has described the charges as “false accusations” intended to silence individuals who speak out against political corruption.

Prosecutors were accused of acting in a “excessive manner” in attempt to quiet Julian Hessenthaler, according to activists.

In a statement released by 15 NGOs, including Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders, Thomas Lohninger of Austrian group epicenter.works said, “Apparently, he is made an example of in order to dissuade potential future informers from openly expressing their opinion.”

When the Ibiza video was released in May 2019, it generated a major uproar.

Strache’s decision to resign jeopardized the coalition between his far-right Freedom Party and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives.

Last month, Strache was sentenced to a 15-month suspended prison sentence for corruption in one of the investigations into the “Ibizagate” incident. He intends to appeal the decision.