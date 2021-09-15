Activision Blizzard Has Been Charged With Worker Harassment and Union Busting.

Activision Blizzard has been accused of bullying workers who want to form a union, according to organizers, only months after the company was sued by a state over hazardous workplace allegations.

Following long-running charges of sexism and discrimination, the business behind “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” vowed change with a management shakeup in August.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) announced on Tuesday that they had “formally filed ULP (unfair labor practice) charges against the firm for worker intimidation and union busting,” according to the CWA.

Employees have launched a “Better ABK” campaign, according to the union, in response to a July case filed in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing the firm of cultivating a poisonous culture of harassment and sexism.

It was part of a “strategic organizational effort to unite developers behind a common set of concerns,” according to the staff.

Activision Blizzard was accused of “using coercive measures to prevent its employees from exercising their rights,” according to the CWA.

The CWA’s national organizing director, Tom Smith, said, “Management might have responded with humility and a willingness to take required actions to solve the horrendous conditions some ABK workers have endured.”

“Instead, Activision Blizzard used monitoring, intimidation, and the employment of infamous union busters to respond to righteous worker activity.”

The charges come after a walk-out against sexism and harassment earlier this year.

Following the California state complaint, the company announced a management shakeup and pledged a comprehensive assessment of its workplace procedures in August.