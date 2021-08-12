According to US media, Britney’s father would resign as estate conservator.

According to reports in the US media on Thursday, Britney Spears’ father will step down as conservator of her estate, putting an end to a protracted legal struggle with his daughter.

Britney, 39, filed a petition last month to have him removed from the contentious guardianship job, which she claimed amounted to “abuse.”

Jamie Spears’ lawyer stated at the time that he would oppose the action, claiming that his daughter’s account was false. TMZ and Variety, however, quoted court documents in which he stated that he would leave the post.

“In reality, there are no actual grounds for suspending or dismissing Mr. Spears as the estate’s conservator… “It is extremely questionable whether a change in conservator would be in Ms Spears’ best interests at this time,” the docs said, according to TMZ.

“However, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continued service as her conservator is in her best interests.

“Mr Spears plans to engage with the court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator, even though he must defend this unwarranted petition for his removal.”

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, published a statement to Variety magazine, celebrating the move and calling it “vindication.”

“We applaud Mr. Spears and his counsel for admitting in a filing today that he must be removed. Britney’s case has been vindicated, according to the statement.

“We look forward to continuing our thorough investigation into Mr. Spears’ and others’ actions over the previous 13 years, while he profited millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’ sworn deposition in the near future.”

Both lawyers did not respond to AFP demands for comment right away.

After an extremely public 2007 breakdown, Britney Spears was placed under an unusual legal guardianship mostly controlled by her father.

However, following tearful court testimony and social media posts in which she denounced the conservatorship as “cruelty” and accused her father and others of benefitting from the system, the “Toxic” singer has become increasingly vocal and public in her opposition to the conservatorship.

Britney claimed in court that she was denied the removal of a contraceptive IUD despite her desire for more children, and that she was forced to take medication that made her feel “drunk.”