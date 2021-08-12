According to US media, Britney’s father would resign as estate conservator.

According to reports in the US media on Thursday, Britney Spears’ father will step down as conservator of her estate, putting an end to a protracted legal struggle with his daughter.

Britney, 39, filed a petition last month to have him removed from his disputed 13-year guardianship, which she called “abusive.”

Jamie Spears’ lawyer stated at the time that he would oppose the action, claiming that his daughter’s account was false. TMZ and Variety, however, published court paperwork on Thursday in which Spears stated that he would leave the post.

“In reality, there are no actual grounds for suspending or dismissing Mr. Spears as the estate’s conservator… “It is extremely arguable whether a change in conservator would be in Ms Spears’ best interests at this time,” according to the filings.

“However, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continued service as her conservator is in her best interests.

“Mr Spears plans to engage with the court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator, even though he must defend this unwarranted petition for his removal.”

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement to Variety magazine hailing the move and calling it “vindication” for the singer.

“We applaud Mr. Spears and his counsel for admitting in a filing today that he must be removed. Britney’s case has been vindicated, according to the statement.

“We look forward to continuing our thorough investigation into Mr. Spears’ and others’ actions over the previous 13 years, while he profited millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’ sworn deposition in the near future.”

Both lawyers did not respond to AFP’s calls for comment right away.

Britney Spears, who rose to stardom while still in her teens, had a public meltdown in 2007 when she attacked a paparazzo’s car at a petrol station.

As a result, she was placed under an unusual legal guardianship, which was mostly controlled by her father.

She quickly resumed her career, releasing three albums, appearing on numerous television shows, and even taking up a residency in Las Vegas.

However, she abruptly announced in January 2019 that she would be postponing her performances until further notice, and she became increasingly vocal about the conservatorship.

She said the arrangement amounted to “cruelty” in emotional court testimony and social media posts, and accused her father and others of benefitting from the system.

Britney claimed in court that she was barred from having children. Brief News from Washington Newsday.