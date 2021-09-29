According to US generals, keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan is a good idea.

Top US generals told President Joe Biden on Tuesday that they encouraged him to keep American forces in Afghanistan and voiced concern that the Taliban’s ties to Al-Qaeda have not been severed.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, both stated that they had personally advocated that 2,500 troops continue in Afghanistan.

Following through on an agreement negotiated with the Taliban by outgoing President Donald Trump, Biden ordered a complete withdrawal of US personnel from Afghanistan by August 31.

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee grilled Milley, McKenzie, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for over six hours regarding the US pullout from Afghanistan and the catastrophic evacuation from Kabul airport.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, claimed Biden had gotten “mixed” advice on what to do in Afghanistan, which the US attacked after the Al-Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington on September 11, 2001.

Psaki stated, “Ultimately, the commander-in-chief must make a decision.” “He decided it was time to put an end to a 20-year war.”

Milley was questioned whether the disengagement and disorderly departure, during which 13 American troops were murdered in a bomb strike, had harmed US credibility, despite calls from certain Republican senators for him to quit.

“I believe our reputation with allies and partners around the world, as well as adversaries, is being scrutinized to see which way this will go, and I believe ‘damage’ is one word that might be used, yes,” he added.

Milley stated that the Taliban “was and continues to be a terrorist organization,” adding that they “have not dissolved their ties with Al-Qaeda,” which coordinated the 9/11 attacks from Afghanistan.

He added, “It remains to be seen if the Taliban can consolidate power or if the country would splinter into additional civil conflict.” “However, we must continue to safeguard Americans from terrorist threats that originate in Afghanistan.”

He claimed a resurrected Al Qaeda or Islamic State with desires to strike America is still a “very serious threat,” but it’s “too early to assess their competence.”

The US “did not completely appreciate the extent of corruption and weak leadership” in the Afghan armed forces, according to Austin.

“We contributed to the creation of a state, but we were unable to create a nation,” he remarked.

"In many situations, the Afghan army that we and our partners trained just vanished.