According to UN experts, Cambodia should release a detained autistic teen.

UN experts said Thursday that an autistic young boy who has been held in Cambodia for two months over comments he posted on Telegram allegedly criticizing officials should be released immediately.

Kak Sovann Chhay, the son of two opposition figures, was arrested in late June and faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison if found guilty.

The teenager was interviewed without a lawyer or guardian, according to UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Cambodia Vitit Muntarbhorn and three other UN experts.

Muntarbhorn stated, “We strongly ask to the Cambodian government to release this youngster and ensure that his human rights are maintained.”

“Children with disabilities who are accused of breaking the law should be treated in their best interests, and every effort should be made to keep them out of jail.”

Since June of last year, the boy’s father, a former member of the now-defunct Cambodian National Rescue Party, has been in prison.

He is one of more than 150 opposition figures facing a closed-door trial for allegedly pushing for the overthrow of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party.

Hun Sen, one of the world’s longest-serving dictators, has been in power for 36 years, during which time he has watched over political opponents being imprisoned and democratic liberties being eroded.

The family was in despair, according to the autistic teenager’s mother, campaigner Prum Chantha, 44.

Her son had only used Telegram to defend himself and his family after being abused by people who dubbed him the “son of a traitor,” she claimed.

“I haven’t seen my son’s face in more than two months. She told AFP, “I can’t even hear his voice.”

“I visit the prison every five days, but I am not permitted to visit him inside. As a result, I simply leave food.”