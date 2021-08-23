According to Tony Blair’s Defense Secretary, Donald Trump gave Joe Biden a “Hospital Pass” on Afghanistan.

Geoff Hoon, the British defense secretary who handled Prime Minister Tony Blair’s invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, has backed President Joe Biden over the botched allied withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Hoon, who was the United Kingdom’s defense secretary from October 1999 to May 2005, blamed former President Donald Trump for the chaotic spectacles that embarrassed the United States and its allies during Biden’s tenure.

Blair finally spoke out on the Afghan disaster last weekend, criticizing Biden’s “obedience to an imbecilic political cliché about ending “eternal wars.” Hoon, on the other hand, told this outlet that he sympathized with Biden’s plight.

“I believe President Biden was given a hospital pass by his predecessor—he couldn’t possibly reverse that policy…

Hoon stated, “I believe it was an impossible scenario for him to inherit.”

Throughout his presidency, Trump, who has chastised Biden for his handling of the Afghanistan drawdown, has advocated for the conclusion of America’s longest conflict.

Trump reportedly argued with Pentagon officials several times over his pullout orders, and before leaving office, he established a timeline for complete American withdrawal by May 1, 2021, which he then tried to push back to December 2020.

According to some observers, it was Trump, not Biden, who sent a message to the Taliban that American soldiers would depart Afghanistan regardless of the outcome of peace talks with the US-backed government in Kabul.

Trump has also been chastised for his role in the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners prior to and during the US-Taliban peace talks.

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was arrested by the US in 2010 and imprisoned in Pakistan, was among those freed ahead of the Doha peace talks. Baradar has returned to Kabul to assist in the formation of the Taliban’s new government.

“The previous administration issued such a clear signal that an American pullout is required,” Hoon added.

“The Taliban, who are patient people, have been waiting for this moment for 20 years. They were certainly capable of waiting a few more months, which seemed to be all that was required once the signal that the Americans were departing had been sent.

“I believe [Biden’s] predecessor carries the brunt of the blame for giving such clear signals so soon.”

Biden has scoffed at the concept. This is a condensed version of the information.