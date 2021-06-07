According to the WHO, the Delta COVID variant from India has spread to over 60 countries.

According to the Associated Press, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, the delta variation, which was initially discovered in India, has already been seen in over 60 nations and is more transmissible than the alpha form detected in Britain.

“Worrying trends of rising transmissibility, rising social mixing, relaxed public health and social measures, and eleven and inequitable vaccination distribution over the world,” Kerkhove blamed.

Over 80% of individuals would need to be vaccinated, according to Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergency chief, “where you might be dramatically affecting the likelihood of imported cases maybe generating secondary cases or triggering a cluster or an outbreak.”

“As a result, it does necessitate a high degree of vaccination,” Ryan explained. “To be on the safe side, especially in the context of highly transmissible variants.”

Many wealthy countries are moving to vaccinate teenagers and children, who are at a lesser risk of developing more deadly COVID-19 infections than the elderly or individuals with comorbidities, even as they are under pressure to share vaccinations with poorer countries that lack them.

Britain, which has witnessed a recent spike in cases due mostly to the so-called delta variety that first arrived in India—a former British colony—has seen a substantial reduction in case counts thanks to an active vaccine effort.

Ryan admitted that the data wasn’t quite clear regarding what percentage of vaccine coverage was required to have a significant influence on transmission.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged leaders of the industrialized Group of Seven countries to support the UN-backed COVID-19 vaccination initiative by increasing access to doses in poorer countries.

With the G7 leaders meeting in England later this week, Tedros claimed they might help him accomplish his goal of vaccinating at least 10% of the population in each country by the end of September—and 30% by the end of the year.

“We need an additional 250 million doses by September to meet these targets, and we need hundreds of millions of doses just in June and July,” he stated, referring to the upcoming meeting between the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

"These seven nations have the capability to achieve these goals. I'm urging the G7 to do more than pledge to share them.