According to the US Watchdog, the Taliban surge has created a “existential crisis.”

According to a watchdog study released Thursday, the Afghan government is facing a “existential crisis” as the Taliban increased their attacks following the February 2020 US pact with the rebels.

According to the report, Taliban strikes against Afghan targets increased from 6,700 in the three months leading up to the Doha Accord to 13,242 in September-November 2020.

According to the report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the number of attacks has remained above 10,000 in each of the last three months (SIGAR).

While the increase in attacks had been obvious for some time, there had been no data available to show how serious the rebels’ offensive had become.

In the hopes that the Taliban would negotiate a peace settlement with the Kabul government, the US promised to remove all soldiers from Afghanistan.

The Taliban-government discussions have failed since then, but the US has progressively withdrawn troops, down to a few hundred presently, with an August 31 deadline for complete withdrawal.

Instead of accelerating Taliban-Kabul talks, the Doha deal unleashed an onslaught that caught government forces off guard and increased the number of civilian deaths, according to the SIGAR assessment.

According to the research, there were only 510 civilian deaths and 709 wounded between January and March 2020, according to data from the US-NATO combined force in Afghanistan.

Following that, the figures skyrocketed, with 1,058 people killed and 1,959 injured in the third quarter of that year, and they continued to rise.

According to the SIGAR report, there were 705 civilian deaths and 1,330 wounded in April and May of this year.

The inspector general, John Sopko, stated, “The overall trend is clearly negative to the Afghan government, which could face an existential crisis if it is not handled and reversed.”

The report, he added, painted a gloomy image in contrast to “the pervasiveness of overoptimism” that typified US-led efforts to reconstruct and strengthen Afghanistan, which cost the US government hundreds of billions of dollars.

The study stated, “The news coming out of Afghanistan this quarter has been dismal.”

Faced with a new Taliban onslaught, the Afghan government security force “looked astonished and unprepared, and is again on the back foot,” according to the report.

“What was particularly alarming was the seeming ease with which the Taliban seized control of regions in Afghanistan’s northern provinces, which had previously been a hotbed of anti-Taliban sentiment.”