According to the United States, a Russian weapons test produced 1,500 pieces of space junk, posing a threat to the International Space Station.

According to US officials, a Russian weapons test produced more than 1,500 particles of space debris, which now represent a hazard to the seven astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

According to the Associated Press, the debris originated from an outdated Russian satellite that was destroyed by a missile, according to the State Department.

“It was a risky situation. It had been rash. It was irresponsible, to say the least “Ned Price, a spokesman for the State Department, confirmed the report.

On Thursday night, four American astronauts arrived at the International Space Station, joining one German and two Russians already there. All of the crew members were compelled to seek shelter.