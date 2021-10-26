According to the United Nations, there will be 230 executions in Iran in 2021.

According to the UN’s independent investigator on human rights in Iran, 230 people have been put to death in the country so far this year, including a toddler who was murdered in secret.

According to the Associated Press, Javaid Rehman predicted Monday that at least 250 more individuals will be hanged in 2020, including at least four children.

Rehman told the United Nations’ human rights committee that Iran continues to utilize the death sentence “at an alarming pace,” and that “the lack of official statistics and openness around executions means that this practice avoids scrutiny, resulting in major abuses avoiding accountability.”

According to Rehman, his research on the number of persons executed raises issues about why people are sentenced to death, citing “vague national security allegations” as reason for some of the executions. According to the Associated Press, Iran has “seriously defective legal processes, where even the most fundamental safeguards are absent.”

“These factors, together with judges’ strong reliance on forced confessions obtained via torture and other fair trial abuses, compel me to conclude that the death sentence in the Islamic Republic of Iran is arbitrary deprivation of life,” Rehman stated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Iran was the leading executioner in the Middle East last year, according to Amnesty International, with more than half of the region’s 493 executions, followed by Egypt, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. Amnesty International’s annual figures exclude China, where executions reportedly number in the thousands and are kept as a state secret, as well as executions in other conflict-torn nations such as Syria.

Rehman, a Pakistani-born professor of human rights and Islamic law at Brunel University in London, said it was “imperative” for Iran to overhaul its criminal code and justice system, beginning “immediately” with a moratorium on the death penalty for minors.

Beyond executions, he noted, Iran’s general human rights situation “remains dismal.”

He cited “continued impunity for major human rights breaches,” particularly those committed by strong people and “at the highest level of public service.”

“This fact was vividly shown by the presidential elections in June of this year,” Rehman remarked. But he didn’t go into detail. This is a condensed version of the information.