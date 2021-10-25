According to the United Nations, deforestation has caused portions of the Amazon Rainforest to contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

Because of deforestation and reduced humidity in the region, parts of the Amazon rainforest have gone from helping to deplete carbon dioxide in the air to contributing to carbon dioxide emissions, according to a UN report released Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the World Meteorological Organization’s latest results came as it highlighted record highs in overall greenhouse gas concentrations last year and higher rates of increase than the annual average in the previous decade.

The findings of the Amazon, according to World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, are one of the “striking” portions of the research. Deforestation and climate variances in the region, he claimed, were to responsible for parts of the forest becoming CO2 sources.

“It’s primarily due to changes in the global local climate. We have less humidity and rain than usual “Taalas said.

According to the Associated Press, Oksana Tarasova, the chief of the World Meteorological Organization’s atmospheric and environment research division, the portions of the Amazon that transitioned from CO2 “sinks” to greenhouse gas contributors were in the rainforest’s southeastern region.

According to the United Nations Climate Office, the world is still on track to fail its objective of reducing emissions as part of worldwide efforts to combat global warming.

The news came just days before a United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Many environmental activists, lawmakers, and scientists believe the COP26 conference, which runs from October 31 to November 12, represents an important, if not critical, opportunity for tangible pledges to the 2015 Paris climate agreement’s goals.

“The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin,” Taalas said of his agency’s annual assessment on heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, “contains a clear, scientific warning for climate change negotiators at COP26.” “At the current rate of rise in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will witness a temperature increase well beyond the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius (2.7-3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century.” Carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide concentrations were all above pre-industrial levels before 1750, when human activities “starting disturbing Earth’s natural equilibrium,” according to the paper. The study is based on data gathered by a monitoring network. This is a condensed version of the information.