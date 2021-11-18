According to the United Nations, Afghanistan’s economic crisis could fuel extremism.

A senior UN official warned on Wednesday that Afghanistan’s grave economic crisis is raising the “danger of extremism” in the region.

Following the Taliban’s return to power in August, the war-torn country is on the verge of a humanitarian crisis, as foreign assets and monetary aid remain frozen.

With the local economy in shambles, UN ambassador to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the UN Security Council that illicit drugs, arms flows, and human trafficking are expected to increase.

According to the United Nations, over 22 million Afghans, or roughly half of the country, would face food shortages this winter.

According to Lyons, “the reality of the current situation threatens to heighten the risk of extremism.”

“The banking sector’s continued paralysis will push more of the financial system into unregulated informal money exchanges, which will only serve to facilitate terrorism, drug trafficking, and further drug smuggling,” Lyons warned, adding, “These pathologies will first affect Afghanistan, but they will infect the region.”

Lyons spoke shortly after the Taliban released a statement pleading with US senators to unlock the country’s frozen assets.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi wrote in an open letter that the main difficulty confronting Afghanistan was financial insecurity, “and the origins of this anxiety can be traced back to the American government’s freezing of our people’s assets.”

The Afghan central bank’s assets have been confiscated by Washington for over $9.5 billion, and the aid-dependent economy has practically failed, with civil servants unpaid for months and the treasury unable to pay for imports.

Lyons also bemoaned the Taliban’s inability to stop the Islamic State’s spread in Afghanistan.