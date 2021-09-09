According to the United Nations, Afghanistan, which is ruled by the Taliban, requires funds to avoid collapse.

Despite reservations about the Taliban regime, a UN envoy urged the international community to maintain money coming into Afghanistan on Thursday, saying that the already impoverished country would otherwise face a historic collapse.

As the Islamist militants shift to administration and face a terrible economic downturn, Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-Special General’s Representative for Afghanistan, urged the international community to at least give the victorious Taliban a chance.

Lyons told a Security Council meeting that “a modus vivendi must be established – and swiftly – that allows money to flow to Afghanistan to prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order.”

Otherwise, “a catastrophic economic slump might push many more millions into poverty and starvation, may spawn a major surge of migrants from Afghanistan, and indeed set Afghanistan back for generations.”

She warned that the new Afghan government would be unable to pay salaries and expressed concern about a slew of issues, including a depreciating currency, rapidly rising food and gasoline prices, and a cash shortage at private banks.

Under Afghanistan’s 20-year Western-backed administration, foreign donors led by the US supplied more than 75% of state spending, but payments abruptly ceased as the government fell last month amid a US troop pullout.

The administration of President Joe Biden has expressed openness to humanitarian relief, but has stated that any direct economic lifeline, such as the unfreezing of $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets, will be subject on Taliban measures, such as allowing people to leave safely.

China, which has moved rapidly to collaborate with the Taliban, has claimed that US policies have exacerbated the situation of Afghans.

“These assets belong to Afghanistan and should be used for Afghanistan, not as a threat,” said Geng Shuang, China’s UN deputy envoy.

“Safeguards must be implemented to guarantee that this money is spent where it needs to be spent and not wasted by the de facto authorities,” said Lyons, a former Canadian ambassador to Afghanistan.

“The economy must be left to breathe for a few more months,” she added, “to give the Taliban the opportunity to demonstrate flexibility and a genuine desire to do things differently this time, particularly in terms of human rights, gender, and counterterrorism.”

According to the United Nations Development Programme, Afghanistan is already one of the poorest countries in the world, with 72 percent of the population living on less than one dollar a day.

Due to a major Covid-19 outbreak and a lack of foreign money, that proportion could rise to 97 percent by mid-2022. Brief News from Washington Newsday.