According to the United Nations, a pandemic will cost the global tourism industry $2.0 trillion by 2021.

The worldwide tourist sector will lose $2.0 trillion in revenue in 2021 as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, according to the UN’s tourism body, which described the sector’s recovery as “fragile” and “slow.”

The World Tourism Organization’s prognosis comes as Europe battles an outbreak of infections and a new significantly mutated Covid-19 version known as Omicron spreads around the world.

According to the agency, international tourist visits will be 70-75 percent lower this year than the 1.5 billion recorded in 2019 before the epidemic, a similar fall as in 2020.

According to the UNWTO, the worldwide tourist sector lost $2.0 trillion (1.78 trillion euros) in revenue last year as a result of the epidemic, making it one of the sectors hardest hit by the health crisis.

While the UN group in charge of tourism promotion does not have a forecast for next year’s performance, the medium-term view is not promising.

“Despite recent advances,” it stated in a statement, “uneven vaccination rates around the world and emerging Covid-19 strains” like the Delta variant and Omicron “may stymie the already slow and fragile recovery.”

The recent introduction of new viral restrictions and lockdowns in various countries demonstrates how “it’s a very unpredictable situation,” according to UNWTO chief Zurab Pololikashvili.

“It’s a historic crisis in the tourism business,” he added, “but tourism has the ability to recover quite quickly.” The WTO’s annual general assembly begins on Tuesday in Madrid.

“I sincerely hope that 2022 will be a vast improvement over 2021.”

While disease outbreaks have harmed foreign tourism in the past, the coronavirus is unparalleled in its geographic spread.

In addition to virus-related travel limitations, the industry is dealing with the pandemic’s economic impact, a surge in gasoline prices, and supply chain disruption, according to the UNWTO.

Pololikashvili encouraged countries to harmonize their viral measures and prohibitions, claiming that tourists are “confused and unsure of how to travel.”

According to the UNWTO, international visitor arrivals in the Northern Hemisphere “rebounded” over the summer season due to increasing travel confidence, quick vaccination, and the relaxing of entrance restrictions in many countries.

“Despite the third-quarter improvement, the speed of recovery remains unequal across geographic regions due to various degrees of mobility limitations, vaccination rates, and traveller confidence,” it noted.

Arrivals in various Caribbean and South Asian islands, as well as some southern destinations.