According to the United Nations, 21% of African citizens are undernourished as a result of COVID.

According to the Associated Press, the United Nations indicated that Africa saw the most severe increase in hunger in the previous year, with 21 percent of people projected to be undernourished. The United Nations believes the increase is linked to the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to a research produced by five United Nations organizations, around 10% of the world’s population is likely undernourished, and hunger will outnumber population growth in 2020. The research claims that the pandemic’s recessions and reduced food access have exacerbated the problem.

“Yet, even before the epidemic, hunger was spreading, and progress on malnutrition was lagging,” the United Nations stated in the report.

Children were particularly affected, with 149 million children under the age of five predicted to have stunted growth and 45 million estimated to be underweight for their height.

According to the report, “a full 3 billion adults and children remain locked out of healthy diets, mostly due to high expenses.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Disturbingly, hunger increased in absolute and proportionate terms in 2020, exceeding population growth,” the authors of the paper found. According to the research, 9.9% of the world’s population was predicted to be undernourished last year, up from 8.4 percent in 2019.

The report also mentioned the perplexing problem of roughly 39 million overweight children.

The pandemic, according to the United Nations, has harmed a UN objective of achieving zero hunger by 2030. It forecasts that the objective will be missed by approximately 660 million people based on current trends, with 30 million of those “possibly linked to the pandemic’s long-term effects.”

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Program, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development collaborated on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World study. The United Nations Children’s Fund, or UNICEF, based in New York, and the World Health Organization, or WHO, based in Geneva, were the other two organizations.

The report was dubbed the “first worldwide assessment of its kind in the pandemic era” by the agencies.

One of the United Nations’ proposals was to increase “the resilience of the most vulnerable to economic disaster,” such as through programs that reduce poverty. This is a condensed version of the information.