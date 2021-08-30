According to the UN, North Korea appears to have restarted its nuclear reactor.

Nuclear-armed According to the UN Atomic Energy Agency, North Korea appears to have restarted its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor, a “deeply troubling” step that could indicate Pyongyang is boosting its banned weapons program.

The progress on the 5-megawatt reactor in Yongbyon, North Korea’s main nuclear complex, comes amid a stalemate in nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

At a second meeting with then-US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to dismantle part of the Yongbyon facility in exchange for sanctions relief, but his offer was rejected.

North Korea is subject to a slew of international restrictions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, both of which have advanced rapidly under Kim.

“Since early July, there have been signals consistent with reactor activity, including the outflow of cooling water,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in its annual report.

According to the study dated Friday, the Yongbyon reactor looked to be idle from December 2018 to then.

North Korea threw IAEA inspectors out in 2009, and the organization has been monitoring the country from the outside since then.

The reactor’s likely operation comes after reports that Pyongyang is also utilizing a neighboring radiochemical laboratory to isolate plutonium from spent fuel retrieved from the reactor.

The IAEA stated the indicators of reactor and laboratory operations were “extremely disturbing,” and that they were a “clear breach” of UN resolutions.

The United States was aware of the information, according to a senior State Department official, and was actively cooperating with partner countries.

“This research emphasizes the urgent necessity for communication and diplomacy so that the Korean Peninsula can be completely denuclearized,” the official told AFP.

“We continue to seek engagement with the DPRK so that we can address this reported activity as well as the whole gamut of denuclearization issues.”

Sung Kim, the US ambassador to North Korea, reiterated his willingness to meet with his North Korean colleagues “anywhere, at any time” last week.

The Biden administration has already stated that it will use a “realistic, calibrated approach” to persuade the poor North to abandon its illegal weapons programs, which will include diplomatic efforts.

Pyongyang, on the other hand, has never indicated that it would be willing to hand over its nuclear weapons, and Kim Yo Jong, Kim’s sister and top adviser, requested the removal of US forces from the peninsula earlier this month.

Since the failure of the second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi, Pyongyang has stayed away from nuclear talks and has snubbed South Korean efforts. Brief News from Washington Newsday.