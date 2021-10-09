According to the Taliban, at least 100 Afghans were killed or injured in a mosque explosion.

According to a Taliban police spokesman, more than 100 Afghan worshippers were killed or injured on Friday after a major explosion at a Shiite Muslim mosque.

The blast occurred in Kunduz region, northern Afghanistan, and targeted the country’s religious minority during their weekly Friday prayer, which is usually attended by a huge audience. According to the most recent casualty report, at least 43 people have died and 140 have been injured.

In a Tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed, “This afternoon, an explosion occurred in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots in the Khan Abad area of Bandar, the capital of Kunduz province, as a result of which a number of our compatriots were slain and wounded.”

Although no one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, the Islamic State has a history of striking Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority, according to AP News.

Dost Mohammad Obaida, the deputy police chief for Kunduz province, told AP News, “I tell our Shiite brothers that the Taliban are prepared to protect their safety.”

The cause of the incident is likewise unknown, however preliminary investigations indicate that it was a suicide attack, according to the UN mission in Afghanistan.

“Today’s event is part of a troubling pattern of violence: third deadly attack this week allegedly targeting a religious institution,” the United Nations stated on Twitter, adding that reports suggested the blast was caused by a suicide bomber.

The strike on Friday comes after a string of deadly blasts in Afghanistan after the United States withdrew its troops at the end of August.