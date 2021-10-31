According to the Saudi-led Alliance, 218 rebels were killed near Marib in Yemen.

More than 218 Huthi rebels were killed in air strikes in Marib city, the internationally recognized government’s last northern bastion, according to the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen.

The Huthis, who are backed by Iran, seldom speak on casualties, and AFP was unable to independently verify the figure.

“Twenty-four military vehicles were destroyed and more than 218” insurgents were killed in strikes in two districts in the last 72 hours, according to the official Saudi Press Agency, which has been reporting bombings around Marib, the capital of the oil-rich province of the same name, on a near-daily basis since October 11.

The coalition, which has been battling in Yemen for almost seven years to assist the government, claims to have killed roughly 2,200 insurgents in the Marib area since then.

The most recent bombings occurred in Al-Jawba, 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Marib, and Al-Kassara, 30 kilometers northwest.

According to reports, the Huthis are strengthening their grip around Marib city, saying it’s “just a matter of time” before they seize it.

They launched a big assault on Marib in February and, after a respite, have been resuming it since September.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014, when the Huthis took control of Sanaa, 120 kilometers (74 miles) west of Marib, forcing Saudi-led forces to invade the following year to back up the government.

In what the UN considers the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, tens of thousands of people have perished and millions have been displaced.