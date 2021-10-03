According to the report, the French Catholic Church has employed 3,000 pedophiles since the 1950s, which is “horrible.”

According to the president of an independent commission examining sexual abuse, the French Catholic Church has had an estimated 3,000 pedophiles in its clergy since the 1950s.

Over the previous 70 years, the committee found thousands of pedophiles among 115,000 clergy members, according to Jean-Marc Sauve. Two-thirds of the 3,000 people are purportedly diocesan priests.

“We had to take into account historical, sociological, medical, and psychological viewpoints. We have to rely on expertise in child safety, social work, and abuse investigations, as well as theological and legal expertise,” Sauvé told CNN on Sunday.

For the past two and a half years, the committee has been examining sexual abuse in the French church, and its conclusions will be published in a report on Tuesday. The group of 21 members was formed by the French Catholic Church hierarchy in 2018 to investigate abuses.

According to Sauvé, forming the panel was an essential step toward confronting “this secret and horrible side of our culture,” and the report took a “enormous amount of work” to compile.

“We spent a lot of time with the victims, and we didn’t transfer the duty of listening to all of them to research labs. Of course, some of the hearings were performed by the research laboratories, but we conducted a considerable number of hearings ourselves,” Sauvé explained. He did not give an estimate for the number of sex abuse victims, but said a new figure would be included in the Tuesday report.

Sauvé told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper in a separate interview that the investigation indicated that the incidence of abuse was particularly high from 1950 to 1970.

“From 1950 until 1970, the church was entirely unconcerned with the victims: they didn’t exist, and the pain of children was overlooked. The following periods were distinct,” Sauvé told the newspaper. “Our goal is to provide a concrete diagnosis of all the abuses, identify the causes, and draw all of the conclusions,” he continued.

Seigneur,

We assure all those who have been victims of sexual abuse and agressions in the Church that they can always count on your help and support during their trials.

— Église Catholique (Catholic Church).