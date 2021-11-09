According to the report, 70% of the city’s school workers had been physically assaulted.

In a recent poll, the majority of education staff in Ontario, Canada, reported they have encountered aggression and threats from kids while at school.

The report was developed by professors from the University of Ottawa. They discovered that 70% of those who took part in the study stated they had been the victims of physical violence. “Hitting, kicking, biting, being hit by a hurled object” were all included as examples of violence. When “threats” and “attempts of violence” are included to the question concerning experienced violence, the rate rises to 89 percent.

The report, titled In Harm’s Way: The Epidemic of Violence Against Education Support Workers in Ontario, was released on Monday. It was written by Chris Bruckert, a criminology professor at the University of Ottawa, Darcy Santor, a psychology professor at the University of Ottawa, and Brittany Mario, a PhD student at the University of Ottawa.

In the report’s survey, 3,854 education workers in Ontario were asked about their work experiences in 2018-19. Sixty-nine percent of those polled had worked in schools as educational assistants who assisted children with special needs or as early childhood educators in kindergarten classes.

Instructors, supervisors, library workers, office administrators, custodians, and other support staff were among those who took part in the poll.

Participants who stated they had been subjected to harassment and violence were more likely to have encountered various types of harassment and violence over the course of a school year. During the year, these victims of harassment/violence reported an average of 8.64 acts, 9.14 attempts, and 6.52 threats of physical violence from students. In a single year, they reported 8.5 incidents of insults, put-downs, and gestures from students, 1.22 incidents from parents, 1.37 incidents from coworkers, and 0.70 incidents from administrators.

Educators reported being physically assaulted, choked, spat at, cut with scissors, and urinated on, among other horrible acts. Bone fractures, concussions, dislocated joints, infections, and whiplash were among the injuries documented.

In the report, an unnamed child and youth worker is quoted as claiming, "I was attacked by a pupil." "Several head punches were thrown. My leg had bite marks, a concussion, renal injuries, a sprained ankle, severe swelling, bruises, and a concussion." Almost all respondents said they had been harassed or verbally abused, with 95 percent stating it came from one or more sources.