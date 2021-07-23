According to the pros, there’s one crucial toilet cleaning mistake you’re probably doing.

Most people have prioritized keeping their homes clean since the outbreak began. However, not every clean freak is a cleaning specialist, as one professional cleaning business demonstrated in a recent TikTok video.

In fact, their film demonstrated that most people make one key mistake when it comes to sanitizing toilets or any hard surface.

The Big Clean Co, a professional cleaning agency based in Melbourne, Australia, published a TikTok video earlier this week to show viewers how to properly disinfect a toilet.

As they proceed to spray down a toilet, the video’s maker adds, “So you think you’re a clean freak.”

They say that there is a “hard truth from a professional cleaner” that viewers need to hear while they clean.

“Just because you’re using a disinfectant spray doesn’t imply you’re disinfecting anything,” they explain.

To destroy germs, disinfectant sprays must stay on a surface — in this case, the surface of a toilet — for 10 minutes before being wiped away, according to Big Clean Co.

They say, “You must read the labels.”

The video has over 600,000 views and 26,000 likes on YouTube.

Some comments were suspicious, but the study has proven to be on their side.

Penn Medicine published basic rules for disinfecting surfaces last year. They begin by clarifying that washing a surface is not the same as disinfecting it. When a person cleans a surface, they are merely “removing dirt and particles” from that surface. Viruses and bacteria are killed when a surface is disinfected.

To effectively eliminate 99.9% of germs, disinfection chemicals should rest and remain wet on a surface or object for 10 minutes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through Penn Medicine.

To properly prevent the transmission of norovirus, even Lysol’s website advises customers to leave items moist and on a surface for 10 minutes.

Many viewers were surprised to learn that they hadn’t been using disinfectant sprays properly.

One commented, “Well, this did tremendous wonders for my anxiousness.” “MY HOUSE IS A CESSPOOL!!!” exclaims the narrator.

“So you’re telling me my toilet, which I cleaned carefully today, is still dirty?” wondered another.

“Yeah,” the Big Clean Co responded humorously. This is a condensed version of the information.