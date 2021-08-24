According to the Philippines’ ruling party, Duterte will run for Vice President.

After months of uncertainty about whether he would seek re-election, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday that he will compete for vice president in next year’s elections.

Duterte, who was elected president in 2016 and is forbidden from seeking re-election by the constitution, has previously expressed interest in running for the country’s second highest post.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte agreed to make the sacrifice and listen to the people, and accepted the PDP Laban Party’s endorsement to run for vice president in the 2022 national elections, according to a statement.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Duterte’s top assistant, is anticipated to be named the party’s presidential candidate.

Duterte has not announced his candidacy publicly, but PDP-Laban president Alfonso Cusi told AFP: “He affirmed he is running for Vice President in 2022.”

In the Philippines, the vice president and president are elected independently, with the former taking over as president if the latter dies, becomes incompetent, or resigns while in office.

During Duterte’s presidency, he has undertaken a ruthless war on drug users and sellers, which rights groups claim has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court want to open a thorough probe into the anti-narcotics crackdown, heightening the stakes for next year’s elections.

Sara Duterte, Duterte’s daughter, is generally expected to run for president, and if she does, she may be able to protect her father from criminal prosecution.

According to recent polls, the mayor of Davao – the same job her father held before assuming office – has the most voter support.

Last month, Duterte informed a group of party officials that he was “seriously considering running for vice president.”

However, he voiced anxiety that a political rival could win the White House, rendering him ineffective for the next six years.

Duterte stated, “The president who would win must be a buddy of mine with whom I can cooperate.”

The deadline to register as a candidate for the elections of next year is October 8. In the Philippines, a sitting president has never run for vice president before.

Duterte will give a televised address later Tuesday, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque, in which he is anticipated to discuss the PDP-Laban announcement.