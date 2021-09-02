According to the Kremlin, Biden’s meeting with Ukraine’s president was about collaborating against Russia.

The meeting between President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, was aimed at strengthening resistance to Moscow.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy became the second European leader to visit the White House under Biden’s president, during a trip to Washington, D.C., where he urged for US military backing for Ukraine, which is still fighting Russian-backed separatists in the country’s east.

During their meeting on Wednesday, Biden told Zelenskyy that the US supported Kyiv’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression,” but he didn’t elaborate on Ukraine’s desire to join NATO.

Peskov, on the other hand, is wary of the meeting, telling reporters on Thursday that opposing Russia is “top on the agenda of the American-Ukrainian discussions,” which is a “negative.”

According to the news outlet Tass, he stated that the meeting was about “a Ukrainian-American friendship against Russia.”

“That is, they are allies against Russia, not for themselves. On the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Peskov stated, “This can only induce regret.”

He also reaffirmed Moscow’s opposition to Kyiv’s NATO ambitions, noting that President Vladimir Putin had already expressed Moscow’s displeasure with NATO’s encroachment on Russian territory. He stated, “This is something we do not like at all.”

Biden’s apparent determination to alter US opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany, which would bypass Ukraine, alarmed Kyiv, who feared the Kremlin would use it as a geopolitical weapon. In May, the Biden administration decided to lift sanctions against the pipeline’s Russian-owned firm.

There were also concerns that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan would tarnish the US as a reliable security ally and encourage Russia in the eastern Ukraine crisis, which Moscow denies involvement in.

When the Nord Stream 2 pipeline goes live, Zelenskyy claims he had guarantees from Biden that the US will impose sanctions if Russia commits “violations.”

The United States will provide an additional $60 million in security support to Kyiv, bringing the total amount to more than $400 million for the year, as well as the renewal of the Strategic Partnership Commission, which allows Kyiv to communicate with Washington. This is a condensed version of the information.