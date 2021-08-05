According to the Jerusalem Post, Israel will need a “new level of retaliation” to prevent more Iranian ship attacks.

The drone attack on an Israeli-owned oil tanker off the coast of Oman last Thursday has heightened maritime tensions between Israel and Iran, which is suspected of masterminding the strike.

The attack on the Mercer Street tanker, which killed a British and a Romanian crew member, has sparked a verbal war between the two arch foes for the time being. While Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chastised Iran for its “thuggish behavior,” Iran categorically denied any involvement in the strikes, telling Israel to stop making “false accusations.”

According to a Jerusalem Post report, the ongoing maritime skirmishes and repeated attacks on Israeli ships show that the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) naval capabilities have done little to deter Iran from attacking by sea.

“Iran is correct in believing that conducting its shadow war with Israel at sea gives it an edge. But how can this be true if the Israeli Navy continues to improve?” A rhetorical question was posed in the analysis.

According to the author, the Israeli Navy’s purchase of the INS Magen, the most sophisticated Sa’ar 6 corvette missile ship, will give the IDF “a broader range in defending Israel’s territorial waters, particularly its sea-based natural gas plants.”

“Israel’s new navy is also significantly better connected to other IDF units than it has been in the past, since it can track and relay real-time intelligence to support the IAF and other forces. One would assume that all of these new IDF naval capabilities would deter the Islamic Republic from targeting Israel from the sea. But, as the Jerusalem Post pointed out, “all of this misses the point.”

According to the article, the IDF has “nearly zero naval capabilities outside of its main operating areas near the Israeli, Gazan, and Lebanese coastlines in areas where Iran is dominant or where it can easily send fast boats,” despite the fact that the IDF and its capabilities have vastly improved over the years. It is vulnerable to Iranian drones, sea mines, rockets, and other attacks on Israeli civilian ships.”

According to the Jerusalem Post, Tehran has the capability to attack Israeli embassies and other sites abroad, “as it did through Hezbollah in Burgas, Bulgaria, in 2012 and attempted to do not long ago in India,” and these actions have diplomatic ramifications.

The diplomatic impact from maritime assaults, on the other hand, will be much lessened due to “circumstances characterized as ambiguous by everyone but Israel.”

