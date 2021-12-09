According to the island’s former security chief, the first wave of PLA soldiers will take Taiwan before the US can intervene.

As China increases military pressure on Taiwan, a former Taiwanese security chief and lawmaker has warned that the self-ruled democratic island will be unable to defend itself against the Chinese army’s onslaught and that the US will fail to act before the conflict is done.

Su Chi, a member of the pro-China Kuomintang Party and former secretary-general of Taiwan’s National Security Council, said at a symposium in Taipei on Monday that the Taiwanese Army would be unable to repel a huge onslaught by the People’s Liberation Army.

According to Asia Times, citing various pieces recently published by Chinese state media, the initial wave of PLA troops dispatched to assault Taiwan would likely number around 28,000 men.

Su Chi was presenting at a session held by Taiwan’s Global Views Monthly dubbed The new geopolitics between the United States, Taiwan, and China under the Biden administration.

Su Chi’s Kuomintang Party is one of the country’s oldest political parties, with a pro-China attitude that runs counter to popular opinion on the democratic island. The Kuomintang Party just elected a new head, Eric Chu Lin-luan, who was congratulated by Chinese President Xi Jinping. On the island, Eric’s response to the message caused a ruckus.

Su went on to say that since 2018, the mainland has been able to blockade Taiwan and disable the island’s electronic systems. He stated that the PLA may arrive on Taiwan, with the first wave of 20,000 PLA troops arriving by ship, followed by 8,000 PLA forces arriving by helicopter or plane.

According to the politician, the power balance in the Taiwan Strait had shifted, and Beijing now held the upper hand. He warned that the mainland could seize Taiwan before 2024, and that the US would be powerless to stop it.

Chinese official media prominently cited Su’s words, claiming that a battle in the Taiwan Strait would conclude before the US intervened. Even if the US army arrived, it would be defeated by China, according to the report.

The China Review News Agency produced another piece claiming that the US had never vowed to fight for Taiwan. It said that the Taiwanese administration was attempting to raise the morale of its followers by claiming that the island had military cooperation with the United States.

This comes amid claims that the US sees a “urgent” need to strengthen Taiwanese defenses in the face of China’s threat of war. A prominent Pentagon official, Ely Ratner. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.