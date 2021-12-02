According to the IMF, the Chief Economist will take over as the organization’s top leader.

Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s high-profile chief economist, will take over as the fund’s number two official next month, the Washington-based crisis lender announced Thursday.

Gopinath will take over as first deputy managing director from Geoffrey Okamoto, reporting to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, marking the first time two women have held the top leadership positions.

Gopinath, according to Georgieva, is “the right person at the right moment” to take over as leader.

“Gita — universally recognized as one of the world’s leading macroeconomists — has precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point,” Georgieva said in the statement, “especially given that the pandemic has led to an increase in the scale and scope of the macroeconomic challenges facing our member countries.”

“In fact, her unique skill set, along with her years of experience as Chief Economist at the Fund, make her particularly equipped.”

Gopinath was supposed to return to her work at Harvard University in January after being appointed to her present position in October 2018, however she will now depart the university. She was born in India but holds dual citizenship in the United States.

During the Covid-19 outbreak, the economist who leads the IMF team that writes the carefully watched quarterly World Economic Outlook became a considerably more visible figure.

Georgieva praised her for her “intellectual leadership” in guiding the global economy and the Fund through the “biggest economic catastrophe of our lifetimes.”

“As the pandemic continues to grip us,” Gopinath said, “the Fund’s mission has never been more crucial, and international cooperation has never been more important.”