According to the Human Rights Court, Russia is ‘responsible’ for the assassination of Litvinenko.

On Tuesday, Europe’s top human rights court ruled that Russia was to blame for the assassination of dissident former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, a decision that Moscow swiftly dismissed.

Litvinenko died in a London hotel after drinking tea tainted with the radioactive isotope Polonium 210, in a case that has weighed on British-Russian ties ever since.

Before dying, Litvinenko sent a message accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning, and his assassination has been viewed as the first in a series of Kremlin-backed assassination attempts targeting dissidents.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg stated, “Russia was culpable for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the United Kingdom” (ECHR).

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman in Moscow, dismissed the claim.

“Since the inquiry is still ongoing, making assertions like these is at the very least unfounded… He stated, “We are not prepared to accept this decision.”

Responding to a complaint brought by Litvinenko’s widow Marina, the ECHR said it had established “beyond reasonable doubt” that the assassination had been carried out by Russians Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun.

The court found that the two had traveled to the British capital with the intent of killing him.

“The planned and elaborate operation involving the procurement of a rare fatal poison, the pair’s travel plans, and repeated and sustained efforts to give the poison suggested that Mr Litvinenko had been the target,” it stated.

After meeting Litvinenko at a key London hotel, British authorities named Lugovoi, now a Russian MP, and businessman Kovtun as prime suspects.

However, extradition attempts have failed, and they have both contested the charges, with Lugovoi claiming parliamentary immunity as well.

According to the court, there was a “strong prima facie” case that Lugovoi and Kovtun “acted on the direction or control of Russian officials.”

Russia had failed to establish that the two were part of a “rogue operation” in the case, and had also failed to refute charges of official involvement.

As a result, the court said it had decided the assassination was “imputable to Russia”.

The Litvinenko killing was followed by the attempted poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in 2018 and opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Siberia in 2020 that the West blamed on Russia. The allegations are denied by the Kremlin.

British police said on Tuesday there was now enough evidence to charge a third Russian man in the attempted poisoning. Washington Newsday Brief News.