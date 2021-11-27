According to the Health Secretary, the first Omicron Variant Cases have been discovered in the United Kingdom.

A day after imposing travel restrictions from southern Africa, the United Kingdom verified its first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 strain.

On Saturday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had informed him of two cases of the Omicron variety.

He tweeted, “The two cases are connected, and there is a connection with travel to southern Africa.”

“While further testing and contact tracing are happening, these individuals are self-isolating with their households,” he continued.

In subsequent tweets, Javid stated that more focused testing would be conducted “in the concerned areas—Nottingham and Chelmsford—and sequencing all positive instances” as a precaution.

Chelmsford is roughly 30 miles east of London, in the county of Essex, while Nottingham is around 100 miles north of London, in the East Midlands county of Nottinghamshire.

The United Kingdom will add Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Angola to the six southern African countries already on its travel blacklist, starting at 4 a.m. Sunday, according to Javid.

This is a work in progress.