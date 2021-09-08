According to the Global Fund, Covid has a “devastating” impact on the fight against HIV, TB, and Malaria.

According to a report released by the Global Fund on Wednesday, the Covid-19 epidemic had a “devastating” impact on the battle against HIV, TB, and malaria in 2020.

“We had planned to focus this year’s report on the incredible stories of courage and tenacity that made possible the progress we have made against HIV, TB, and malaria over the previous two decades to commemorate our 20th anniversary,” said Peter Sands, the Global Fund’s executive director.

“However, the numbers for 2020 demand a different approach. They validate what we suspected would happen when Covid-19 hit,” he said.

“Covid-19 has had a disastrous impact on the fight against HIV, TB, and malaria, as well as the communities we support. Key programmatic results have gone backwards for the first time in the global fund’s history.”

According to the fund, HIV testing and prevention programs have declined “significantly.”

Last year, the number of persons reached with HIV prevention and treatment fell by 11%, while HIV testing fell by 22%, delaying the introduction of new therapy in most countries.

Despite Covid-19, the number of persons receiving life-saving antiretroviral medication for HIV increased by 8.8% to 21.9 million in 2020.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global campaign against tuberculosis was also “catastrophic,” according to the paper.

The number of persons treated for drug-resistant tuberculosis in the countries where the Global Fund invests fell by “astonishing” 19 percent, with those on treatment for severely drug-resistant tuberculosis dropping by even more, by 37 percent, according to the report.

According to the fund, roughly 4.7 million persons were treated for tuberculosis in 2020, down from around one million in 2019.

Malaria interventions “appear to have been less badly affected by Covid-19 than the other two infections,” according to the paper.

“Prevention efforts remained stable or grew in 2019 thanks to adaption measures and the diligence and ingenuity of community health workers.”

The number of mosquito nets provided climbed by 17% to 188 million, while the number of structures sprayed with interior residual spraying increased by 3%.

Nonetheless, the Global Fund, which brings together governments, multilateral agencies, bilateral partners, civil society organizations, disease victims, and the corporate sector, stated that its “quick and determined response to Covid-19 avoided an even worse catastrophe.”

The fund disbursed $4.2 billion in 2020 to continue the fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, and approved $980 million in additional financing to respond. Brief News from Washington Newsday.