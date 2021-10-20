According to the Fed, supply bottlenecks and labor shortages slowed US growth.

According to the Federal Reserve, supply constraints and labor shortages have hindered US economic development and contributed to a substantial price increase.

The Fed said in its “beige book” assessment on economic conditions that the limitations and shortages of goods generated “substantially increased pricing” in most areas of the country, citing rising uncertainty about the economy.

While economic activity has increased at a “mild to moderate” rate in recent weeks, “the pace of expansion slowed… limited by supply chain delays, labor shortages, and uncertainty regarding the Delta form of Covid-19” throughout much of the country, according to the report.

The research was created ahead of the Fed’s next policy meeting on November 2-3, based on meetings with business and community contacts in the central bank’s 12 areas.

Despite reports that the US economy recovery is faltering, Fed officials are set to announce plans to begin reducing stimulus measures in response to mounting inflation fears.

Price surges are expected to be temporary, according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and will subside once pandemic-related disruptions are overcome, but analysts are increasingly warning that they could become a long-term issue.

While few expect the central bank to raise the benchmark borrowing rate from zero until late next year at the earliest, policymakers are expected to begin slowing the massive monthly bond purchases that were implemented to support the economy at the start of the pandemic last year in late November or December.

The Fed is treading a delicate line in attempting to guarantee that economic growth continues to promote new job creation while also keeping inflation under control, which it wants to return to its two percent target from its current level of more than twice that.

At least some of the paucity of commodities, such as semiconductors, and the transportation backlog can be attributed to pandemic limitations, but the labor shortage was more unexpected.

This is exacerbating supply issues and pressuring businesses to raise wages in order to recruit workers — or poach them from competitors.

The Fed cited “high turnover” rates in its report, claiming that “child-care concerns and vaccine obligations, as well as Covid-related absences, were generally identified as contributing to the problem.”

Employers have responded, according to the Fed, by raising wages for new and existing employees, and “many also gave signing and retention bonuses, flexible work hours, or extra vacation time to motivate workers to stay in their employment.”

