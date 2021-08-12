According to the FBI, a father in the United States killed his children because of’serpent DNA.’

According to a court complaint, an American man accused of killing his two children with a spear fishing rifle claims he was “educated” by QAnon and other conspiracy theories and was defending the planet from “monsters” with “serpent DNA.”

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, admitted to police in California that he understood what he was doing was unlawful, but that it was the “sole course of action that could rescue the world,” according to a federal complaint.

Coleman was accused on Wednesday with abducting and killing his two young daughters, ages two and ten months, in Mexico before coming to the United States and being apprehended.

When Coleman took the children from the home they shared on August 7, their mother first raised the alarm. He had said he was taking them camping, but he had refused to tell her where they were going and had not returned her calls or texts. He didn’t have a child car seat with him, either.

A day later, authorities used the Find My iPhone app to hunt him down, and his last known location was Rosarito, Mexico.

He was detained by the FBI at the border the next day when he returned to the United States.

Coleman admitted to shooting both of his children with a spear fishing rifle and abandoning their bodies in Mexico, where Mexican officials discovered them.

According to the complaint, he “said that he believed his children were going to grow up to be monsters and that he had to kill them.”

It went on to say that he was “enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was experiencing visions and signs confirming that his wife… possessed snake DNA and had passed it on to his children,” according to the report.

According to the complaint, he told federal agents that he believed he was “saving the planet from monsters.”

Coleman was charged with assassinating US citizens abroad.