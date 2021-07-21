According to Russian military sources, Syria’s air defense systems shot down seven of the eight missiles fired by Israeli planes.

According to the Associated Press, the strikes, which were launched by four Israeli F-16 fighter jets on Monday, were aimed at facilities southeast of the Syrian province. Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, head of the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in the country, said the strikes were aimed at facilities southeast of the Syrian province.

According to Kulit, the Syrian air defense battalions that shot down the missiles utilized Russian-supplied Buk-M2 and Pantsyr-S systems. One of the missiles also hit a scientific research facility in Safira, he added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, headquartered in the United Kingdom, said the latest missile attack targeted weaponry stores and locations operated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the region.

While local authorities are still investigating the full extent of the damage, the major energy connection connecting Aleppo to the rest of the country is being restored, according to Reuters.

Over the previous year, Iranian-backed militias have increased their presence in Syria, and Russia, in particular, has been conducting a robust military assault in the nation since 2015.

Russian military assistance has aided Syrian President Bashar al-administration Assad’s in regaining the majority of land held by the opposition.

Over the years, Israel has avoided discussing assaults against Iranian-backed militias. Israel has yet to respond, as it did in the case of the missile launch on Monday.

According to local Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Director Rami Abdulrahman told the al-Arabiya network that five people were killed in the missile attack.

Three of those slain, according to Abdulrahman, were Lebanese or Iranians, while two were Syrians. The report could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Syria has yet to clarify whether the recent air strike resulted in any casualties.

A helicopter gunship attack in the Golan Heights in May, according to the opposition war monitoring group, was aimed at a guy working for the Hezbollah organization, a Lebanese Iran-backed terrorist group.

Syrian official television said at the time that a helicopter gunship had wounded an unidentified civilian, who had been taken to the hospital.

Israeli missiles were fired toward northwestern Syria earlier this month. Six people were injured, and one person died as a result of the attack.

Because information was confined to advisers, the Syrian government has not commented on whether Israel’s aircraft operations targeted Iranian-backed assets or not.