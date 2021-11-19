According to reports, the USS Connecticut has left Guam for the first time since the collision and may be returning home.

The USS Connecticut, a Seawolf-class submarine, has left Guam for the first time since colliding with a seamount in the South China Sea.

According to USNI News, the submarine apparently left the port on its own power on Thursday. This comes more than a month after the collision, which left the ship badly damaged.

However, a representative for the US Pacific Fleet’s Submarine Force, Cmdr. Cindy Fields, refused to confirm the move. USS Connecticut, according to a statement released by Fields “While in Guam, it was undergoing damage assessment, repairs, and testing. The submarine continues to be safe and stable.” It’s unclear whether the assault submarine was testing repairs or planning to dock and begin the journey back to Bremerton, Washington, for the final round of repairs.

Despite the fact that recent satellite photographs showed the submarine remained in the same location it had been for weeks, The Drive said that the images were taken before the initial social media stories of Connecticut’s underway.

The boat had departed its berth at Apra Harbor, according to data from online ship monitoring software and the China-based think tank SCS Probing Initiative. The submarine has been in Guam since Oct. 8, six days after it was involved in an accident.

The damage the submarine sustained after the accident may lie below the waterline, such as on the bottom of its hull, according to recent satellite photographs. This rules out a full head-on collision or a collision from above, in which case the sail would have taken the brunt of the hit, according to reports, which also suggested that the incident may have damaged the ballast tanks.

The Navy, on the other hand, has insisted that the nuclear reactor and the rest of Connecticut’s propulsion system were not harmed in the disaster.

Following the submarine collision, the Navy called for a navigational stand-down on Wednesday. Unlike previous surface fleet or aviation stand-downs, the stand-down will not halt all submarine activities, according to US Submarine Forces (SUBFOR) authorities.

SUBFOR spokesperson Cmdr. Paul Macapagal told Navy Times that instead of reviewing protocols for navigation planning, operations, risk management, and best practices, operators will absorb lessons learned from the Connecticut disaster.

According to the article, SUBFOR’s commander, Vice Adm. William Houston, and the director of Submarine Force Pacific, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, delivered a joint message to the submarine community informing them of the stand-down.