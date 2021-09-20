According to reports, the US will lift the Covid travel ban for vaccinated EU and UK passengers.

According to sources, the US will relax an 18-month travel restriction on the European Union and the United Kingdom in November, enabling vaccinated passengers to enter.

President Joe Biden’s decision to ease travel restrictions set by Donald Trump when the Covid-19 epidemic initially broke out would be a significant step at a time when relations with European partners are fragile.

The Financial Times and CNN both covered the story. A request for comment from the White House was not immediately returned.

According to sources, the new rule will allow fully vaccinated passengers as well as those in clinical trials for vaccinations that have not yet been licensed in the United Kingdom – a policy that will affect around 40,000 people.

Most European countries currently only allow US citizens, residents, and visitors with specific visas to enter the country.

The ban has enraged both EU and British officials. The European Union suggested on Monday that member states reimpose restrictions on American travelers who were previously allowed to enter if they were vaccinated.

Biden’s rumored move would occur on the eve of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the pandemic is expected to be the main topic of discussion.

The allegation also comes at a time when Washington and Paris are at odds over Australia’s abrupt announcement that it will buy US nuclear submarines, rejecting a previous French deal for conventional submarines.