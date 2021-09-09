According to reports, the Taliban forbids women from participating in sports in which their faces and bodies are not covered.

According to a Taliban source quoted by Australia’s SBS TV, the Taliban will restrict women’s sports where their face and body are not covered. This includes cricket, where women “may encounter a circumstance” where they are “exposed,” according to Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Taliban’s culture commission’s deputy head.

Wasiq was reported by the Australian network as saying, “It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people will see it.” “In Islam and the Islamic Emirate, women are not permitted to play cricket or any other sport in which they are exposed.”

The Taliban cleared the men’s national squad to play in a November test match in Australia, according to the Associated Press. Wasiq informed SBS in August that men will be allowed to play the sport. Cricket Australia, on the other hand, said in a statement on Thursday that if the Taliban’s stance against women’s involvement is real, the test will be canceled.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that “driving the growth of women’s cricket globally is vitally essential to us.” “Our aim for cricket is that it is a sport for all, and we strongly support women at all levels of the game.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“If recent media reports that women’s cricket in Afghanistan will not be supported are confirmed, Cricket Australia will have no choice but to refuse to host Afghanistan for the proposed test match in Hobart,” the statement continued.

The Taliban’s decision on women’s sport was “very disturbing,” according to Australia’s Sport Minister Richard Colbeck, who asked organizations like the International Cricket Council to intervene.

“It is wrong to exclude women from sport at any level,” Colbeck said in a statement. “We call on international sports organizations, especially the International Cricket Council, to speak out against this heinous decision.”

Hundreds of athletes from Afghanistan’s women’s soccer team have been granted permits to live in Australia and have been quarantined due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Taliban proclaimed an all-male interim administration for Afghanistan on Tuesday, made up of veterans of the Taliban’s hardline reign in the 1990s and the 20-year war against the US-led coalition.

The cabinet announcement was accompanied by a policy statement aimed at assuaging anxieties. This is a condensed version of the information.