According to reports, the Dutch Prime Minister is being pursued by drug cartels for kidnapping.

According to local media reports, Dutch police have increased protection for Prime Minister Mark Rutte due to fears that he could be kidnapped or attacked by drug gangs.

The threat against Rutte comes after the murders of a notable investigative reporter and a lawyer, both of whom were linked to a big organized crime trial.

According to the newspaper De Telegraaf and numerous media, the 54-year-old centre-right premier has been followed by so-called spotters for a drug trafficking organization known as the “Mocro Mafia.”

As he arrived on foot to parliament for long-running coalition discussions, Rutte refused to comment on the reports, saying media, “I don’t say anything about safety or security.”

The Dutch national coordinator for security and counterterrorism, as well as Rutte’s office and the national prosecutor’s office, declined to comment.

“I’m sorry, but I’m not in a position to remark. A representative for Rutte’s office told AFP, “We never comment on subjects relating to security measures.”

The news was “awful,” according to Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders, who lives under 24-hour security owing to death threats.

“You wouldn’t wish anything like this on anyone. Wilders, who is usually a harsh critic of Prime Minister Rutte, tweeted, “Strength to Prime Minister Rutte.”

Rutte is well-known for riding his bike around The Hague, including appearing on two wheels at meetings with the Dutch king and foreign leaders, although having no visible security.

However, according to De Telegraaf, there are “signals that he (Rutte) may be the target of an attack or kidnapping,” and “suspect” people with recognized ties to the Mocro Mafia have been seen near him at various times and locations.

According to the publication, similar spotters were involved in the deaths of a Dutch criminal writer Peter R. de Vries in July and a lawyer representing a witness in the trial of an alleged gang boss in 2019.

trtubg

“That is quite concerning for the security services,” Telegraaf journalist Mick van Wely told NOS public television.

According to De Telegraaf, specially trained police personnel from the Dutch Royal and Diplomatic Security Service had been assigned to protect Rutte with “visible and invisible measures.”

Following the assassination of De Vries, Dutch authorities promised to crack down on organized crime.

Nabil B., the state’s primary witness in the case against Ridouan Taghi, identified as the country’s most sought criminal and a major leader of the, had recently acted as the journalist’s counselor and confidant. Brief News from Washington Newsday.