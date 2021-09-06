According to reports, Taliban leader Baradar The Butcher was injured in a fight with the Haqqani Network in Kabul.

The Taliban’s attempt to form a government in Afghanistan has been derailed by reports of violence among the group’s many sections. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the group’s co-founder, was injured in a battle with Haqqani Network fighters in Kabul on Friday night, according to reports. Baradar, also known as Baradar the Butcher, was expected to become the head of the new Taliban government in Kabul, according to some sources immediately before the violence broke out.

The news of the fighting and injuries in Baradar comes as the Taliban claims to have “completely captured” the opposition stronghold Panjshir Valley. According to the Indian publication Hindustan Times, the violence between Taliban factions was sparked by a disagreement among Taliban officials about the Panjshir situation.

The Taliban said Monday that they had taken control of the Panjshir Valley, despite resistance fighters vowing to continue fighting the hardline Islamists. The Afghan National Resistance Front (NRF) has been fighting the Taliban in Panjshir, the country’s only region not directly controlled by the Taliban. According to reports, Mullah Baradar did not want to fight his countrymen, but the Haqqani network, which is backed by Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter Services Intelligence, intended to put down the resistance.

Mullah Baradar was critically wounded, according to a Northern Alliance Twitter account, and was flown to Pakistan for treatment.

Other media channels were also chastised for spreading Taliban misinformation about Panjshir, according to the report.

The reports that Mullah Baradar was injured in factional fighting could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to reports in Indian media, Baradar’s injuries spurred Pakistan’s notorious espionage agency to send its chief, Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed, to Kabul to help smooth up the Taliban’s fractures.

The Panjshir Observer, an independent news agency covering Afghanistan and Panjshir, was the first to report on the gunfight.

“Gunfire last night in Kabul was a power battle between two senior Taliban leaders,” the tweet continued. Anas Haqqani’s forces and Mullah Baradar’s forces clashed over how to resolve the #Panjshir crisis. Mullah Baradar is said to have been injured and is being treated in Pakistan.”

“Baradar urged his Taliban not to fight the Panjshirs and recalled them to Kabul,” the post said.

