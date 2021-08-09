According to reports, Iran quietly replaced a spy ship that was damaged in a mine attack in April.

After its spy ship, the Saviz, was supposedly assaulted by Israeli forces in the Red Sea, Iran discreetly replaced it with a similar vessel to gather intelligence in the strategically important waterway.

According to CNN, an Iranian ship classified as a general cargo vessel, the ‘Behshad,’ made off from Bandar Abbas in early July, citing two anonymous US sources. The ship arrived nine days later at the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a vital waterway that controls access to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, according to the report, which was based on information from ImageSat International, an Israeli satellite and intelligence company.

Tehran then returned ‘Saviz’ to Iran, escorted by two tugboats. The patrol ship ‘Saviz’ had been patrolling the Red Sea for five years when it was damaged by a limpet mine off the coast of Yemen in April.

While Iran claimed that the ‘Saviz’ was assisting Iranian commandos in their fight against pirate attacks, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen’s civil war alleged it was an intelligence-gathering ship affiliated to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that was assisting the Houthis in Yemen. While Jerusalem has yet to respond to the strike, Iran has blamed Israel for the mine attack.

As part of his campaign against Iran, then-President Donald Trump sanctioned both ‘Saviz’ and ‘Behshad’ in 2018.

As recent maritime conflicts heightened tensions in the region, the US had been keeping an eye on the entire operation, according to CNN. The MT Mercer Street tanker, an Israeli-owned vessel, was hit in the northern Indian Ocean earlier this month in what Israel and the US claimed was a “drone-style strike.” The attack claimed the lives of two crew members.

Despite Iran’s denial of involvement in the incident, the United States and Israel have urged for UN action to combat “Iranian terrorism.”

Last week, the situation exacerbated when the Asphalt Princess, a tanker carrying asphalt and bitumen, was purportedly kidnapped in the Gulf of Oman. The US had previously stated that it suspected Iran of being involved in the tragedy.

After the event, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington, “We suspect these guys were Iranian, but we’re not in a position to corroborate this at this time.”

“Iran has engaged in a pattern of belligerence in the region, including proxy assaults and, of course, these maritime attacks,” Price added.

Iran, on the other hand, insisted that “reported incidents in the Persian Gulf and wider vicinity appeared completely suspect.”