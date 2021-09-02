According to reports, a Japanese princess is planning to marry, although she has turned down a monetary settlement following a public outcry.

True love seldom runs smoothly, but following public outcry and a postponed wedding, Japan’s Princess Mako is reportedly ready to marry and relocate to the United States.

Years of sniping and procrastinating about her plans to marry sweetheart Kei Komuro have been suffered by the daughter of Japan’s crown prince and niece of Emperor Naruhito.

The couple has now opted to marry without any conventional ceremonies and have turned down a compensation that is traditionally given to female royals who marry outside the royal line.

Because of Japan’s imperial succession regulations, Mako, who is 29 years old, will lose her title if she marries a commoner.

However, Komuro’s mother is still being investigated for allegedly borrowing money from a past fiance and failing to reimburse it.

Following the claims being reported in a tabloid, a storm arose around the young couple in a country where the royal family is held to a high standard.

The couple postponed their wedding, and Komuro went to law school in the United States in an effort to defuse the unfavorable attention.

Last year, Crown Prince Akishino stated that he was in favor of his daughter’s marriage, but that she needed to gain the public’s “understanding.”

But she appears to have found a way around the problem by marrying without the traditional royal rituals and renouncing a lump sum payment granted to female royals who marry commoners.

The amount of the payment is unknown, but estimates suggest it is in the range of 137 million yen ($1.2 million).

She’s also rumored to be contemplating a relocation to the United States following her wedding, evoking analogies to another contentious royal pair, Britain’s Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

Mako is the younger sister of Prince Hisahito, 14, who is the only other male successor to the throne besides his father because Japan’s Chrysanthemum Throne can only transfer to male members of the family, and children of female royals who marry commoners are excluded.

Princess Mako’s plans have yet to be officially confirmed, but reports have dominated news coverage and generated a social media frenzy.

On the internet, there was a difference of opinion, with some claiming that the marriage was still “too early.”

“I believe there are only a few Japanese people who can truly rejoice in this marriage. One Japanese Twitter user remarked, “I’m really scared about Princess Mako.”

Others, though, praised the couple’s determination, with the Mainichi Shimbun declaring that their “strong will bear fruit.”

