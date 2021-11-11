According to Pivac, loosening eligibility rules will strengthen global rugby.

Pivac is as well-positioned as any commentator: a New Zealander who coached in Auckland’s Polynesian melting pot and, between 2004 and 2007, he coached Fiji, whom Wales will face in Cardiff on Sunday.

A player is “locked” to the country for which they choose to play under current World Rugby rules, albeit there is a loophole that allows nationality transfers if a player competes in Olympic rugby sevens qualifications.

World Rugby, on the other hand, is expected to convene on November 24 to decide on modifying the eligibility criterion to allow players to swap nations after a three-year layoff if their parents or grandparents were born in the country to which they are transferring their allegiances.

“I see positives rather than too many drawbacks as long as there’s a stand-down period and it’s not from one nation to the next in five minutes,” Pivac added, citing the case of explosive winger Joeli Vidiri.

Vidiri was born in Fiji and played sevens and 15s for the country before moving to New Zealand, where he won two caps for the All Blacks in 1998.

“In New Zealand, Joeli Vidiri was a tremendous winger,” Pivac stated. “However, because there were so many talented wingers at the time of Jonah Lomu, he only played one or two Test matches.

“It’s simply a shame that he couldn’t play 50 caps for Fiji after (two) caps, since he could easily have played 50 times for Fiji.”

Vidiri is only one of several players of Pacific island ancestry or origin who have been selected for Tier 1 countries but have only received a handful of caps for their adopted country.

Sonatane Takulua, the Tonga captain and scrum-half, endorsed a rule reform as a measure to help Tier Two teams.

“I believe that everyone who supports Tier Two countries would welcome a change in the rules; it would make the game more attractive,” he told Rugby World magazine.

"I believe that everyone who supports Tier Two countries would welcome a change in the rules; it would make the game more attractive," he told Rugby World magazine.

"On the grandest stage, all of the world's best players could compete against one another. Malakai Fekitoa is available to play for us now (after representing Tonga in an Olympic qualification), and there are a number of top players available, like Charles Piutau, Ngani Laumape, and Vaea Fifita, who is currently playing for us.