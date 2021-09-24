According to military sources, about 140 people were killed in clashes for Yemen’s Marib.

According to military and medical sources, more than 140 rebels and pro-government troops have been killed this week as fighting for Yemen’s vital northern city of Marib continues.

According to multiple military sources, at least 51 loyalists have been murdered in the last four days, the majority of them in clashes in the province of Shabwa and the neighboring governorate of Marib.

At least 93 Iran-backed Huthi rebels were also killed in the combat and by air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition backing the government, according to the report.

The Huthis rarely publicize casualty figures, but medical sources corroborated the figures.

In February, the Huthis intensified their efforts to seize Marib, the government’s final northern stronghold, and the fighting has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people on both sides.

The Huthis’ bargaining position in peace talks would be strengthened if they could control the oil-rich territory.

The Huthis have advanced and seized four districts — one in Marib and three in Shabwa, according to military sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“Three districts in Shabwa have fallen in hours of minor clashes,” one source told AFP.

Yemen’s crisis erupted in 2014 when the Huthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, sparking a Saudi-led intervention the following year to back up the internationally recognized government.

The rebels gained control of Sanaa seven years ago this month, and some analysts believe the tide has shifted in their favor against the alliance.

Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg, the UN’s new envoy for Yemen, was in Oman earlier this week, which has played a mediating role in the Yemen crisis.

He met with Omani and Huthi leaders, including Mohammed Abdulsalam, the main rebel negotiator.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, “sustainable peace can only be reached by a peacefully negotiated settlement.”

“It is critical that all efforts be oriented toward reviving a political process that can generate long-term solutions that suit Yemeni women and men’s aspirations.”

While the UN and the US strive for an end to the conflict, the Huthis have sought the reopening of Sanaa airport, which has been closed since 2016 due to a Saudi siege.

The most recent talks took place in Sweden in 2018, when the two parties agreed to a large-scale prisoner swap and to spare Hodeida, where the port is the country’s lifeline.

However, after agreeing to a ceasefire in Hodeida, violent confrontations have erupted between rebels and pro-government forces in the area.

