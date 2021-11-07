According to Joseph, hard work is the key to the Japanese bouncing back from their Irish rut.

Following Ireland’s 60-5 demolition of Japan in Saturday’s one-off rugby Test at Lansdowne Road, head coach Jamie Joseph stated his players must pick themselves up and work hard ahead of their two matches against Portugal and Scotland.

On what was Irish captain Johnny Sexton’s 100th Test appearance for his country, Joseph provided a caustic and candid assessment of a rather surprisingly one-sided game.

Japan had overcome Ireland in a spectacular run at the 2019 World Cup, only to lose to them in a thrilling 39-31 setback in Dublin in July.

They were, however, on the back foot from the start of the match, which was played in front of approximately 40,000 fans for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year.

Despite the fact that it was Sexton’s landmark Test, the crowd was far from full, and those who did go were royally amused by ten tries, nine of which were scored by the Irish, including three by Andrew Conway.

“All we have to do now is get ourselves back up and go on with it,” Joseph remarked.

“We have to keep progressing; that will be our priority in the future.” We’re on the road. It’s not like July, when we were able to return home right away.” From the set piece “we didn’t appear capable of throwing the ball in straight” to disputing the high balls, everything went wrong, according to Joseph, who was part of the New Zealand team that lost in the 1995 World Cup final.

“There will be a lot of hard work ahead of us because we were thrashed in every aspect of the game,” Joseph, who has been in charge since 2016, said.

“We lost the majority of our battles, thus, as I previously stated, we have a lot of work to do with our attack, defense, and set piece.” That is the task ahead of us.” Extenuating circumstances arose as a result of the Irish performing exceptionally well, according to Joseph.

“In terms of Johnny Sexton, they were playing for one of their brothers,” he explained.

His team was likewise short on crucial players.

“We’re a little behind (in their preparations for the 2023 World Cup),” the 51-year-old New Zealander admitted.

“Due to the pandemic, this is only our fourth game since the World Cup (compared to Ireland’s 17th).”

“The lack of domestic action also limited the quantity of players we wanted to evaluate.”

“After the 2019 World Cup, a large number of players retired. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.