According to Johns Hopkins, the United States has surpassed 700,000 Covid deaths.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of people killed in the United States as a result of Covid-19 reached 700,000 on Friday, a sum approximately equal to the population of the nation’s capital, Washington.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of over 1,000 people die every day in a country where 55.7 percent of the population is now completely vaccinated.

Following a widely panned early response to the pandemic, the US has since conducted one of the most effective vaccination roll-outs in the world.

However, it has the highest number of fatalities in the globe, vastly outnumbering other frontrunners like Brazil and India, and is experiencing a rise in cases due to the prevalence of the extremely contagious Delta form.

While the most recent global coronavirus outbreak peaked in late August, the virus is still spreading fast, especially in the United States.

The vaccine program initiated by US officials in December – which peaked in April with more than four million injections per day – has declined significantly since then.

Masking is still a contentious political topic in many parts of the country, separating many people. Some Republican governors, such as those in Texas and Florida, have attempted to prohibit obligatory masking in their states, citing individual liberties as justification.

On the other side, the Democratic state of California declared on Friday that Covid immunizations will be required for all pupils.

Hundreds of thousands of white flags flapped over the grass on the National Mall in Washington, not far from the White House, as a solemn memorial of people who have died of Covid in the US.

According to an AFP assessment based on government data, about 4.8 million people have died worldwide since the outbreak began in China in December 2019.