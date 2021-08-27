According to government data, prices in the United States increased by 4.2 percent in July compared to the previous year.

According to government data released Friday, a major US inflation index continued to rise last month, and income increased as the economy recovered from last year’s collapse.

According to the Commerce Department, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index climbed at a brisk 4.2 percent rate in July compared to the same month in 2020, somewhat faster than the rate in June.

Meanwhile, income increased by 1.1 percent from the previous month, considerably exceeding analysts’ estimates, but spending fell by 0.3 percent, owing to the fast-spreading Delta form of Covid-19 causing some consumers to be wary.

While pandemic fatigue is setting in and eliciting strong emotional responses, Oxford Economics’ Lydia Boussour believes that slower consumer spending growth is more likely than consumers cutting down and the economy falling into reverse.

The Commerce Department attributed the increase in income to government initiatives such as President Joe Biden’s March stimulus package’s enhanced Child Tax Credit, as well as increases in employee remuneration.

While the US economy is improving, the return to normalcy is being hampered by supply constraints and labor shortages, which have forced some firms to raise salaries.

As a result, inflation has risen sharply, with July’s increase exceeding the 4% increase observed in June.

The statistics could raise pressure on the Federal Reserve to reverse its loose money policies, as PCE is its preferred indicator of price increases.

Consumer spending increased by $102.6 billion in services but decreased by $60.4 billion in goods in July, compared to a 1.1 percent increase in June.