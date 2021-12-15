According to German police, six people are being investigated for threatening to kill legislators over COVID restrictions.

Police in Germany raided homes on Wednesday as part of an investigation into people accused of making death threats against government officials in an online message group that opposes COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates.

The raids took place in the German state of Saxony, as officials investigate six members of an online group of 103 people who used Telegram to express their displeasure with the government’s COVID limitations, including a discussion of intentions to kill Saxony’s state governor Michael Kretschmer.

According to Saxony state criminal police office spokesman Tom Bernhardt, five men and one woman, all German residents aged 32 to 64, are at the core of the investigation that led to searches on five locations in Dresden, Saxony’s city, and one in nearby Heidenau.

Several weapons, including crossbows, were discovered during the raid, according to authorities, and police are investigating them to see if they are useable or hazardous.

Following a report by German public broadcaster ZDF that the online group had openly discussed killing Kretschmer and other members of the state government, the inquiry began.

According to Statista, Saxony has Germany’s lowest vaccination rate, with just over 58 percent of the population having gotten their second dosage, and has seen protests in recent weeks over COVID limitations and vaccine mandates.

Based on the internet communications, police claimed the raids were carried out on suspicion of “preparations for a significant act of violence.”

Threats against him, other government officials, scientists, medical experts, and journalists, according to Kretschmer, are “unacceptable, will not be accepted, and will be prosecuted with all our strength.”

The group broadcast audio recordings in which members urged people to oppose governmental measures directed against Kretschmer and others “with violent force if necessary.” Some members’ comments about their claimed possession of guns and crossbows are being investigated, according to police.

“We will see whether these are capable of firing or are so-called live weapons at all,” he added, adding that police discovered “crossbows, pieces of weapons, and weaponry.”

Recent protests in Germany have been sparked by limits on Coronavirus and the possibility of a vaccine mandate for all by early next year. Parts of the have been alerted by security services. This is a condensed version of the information.